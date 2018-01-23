Alice Faye Chestnut Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Alice Faye Chestnut, of Masury, Ohio, formerly of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018, at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury, after an extended illness. She was 87.

Alice was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 14, 1930, the daughter of the late Hope Joseph and Mary E. (Thomas) Osborn.

She was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School.

She had worked for several years as a salesperson at the Big Lots store in Hermitage.

Alice enjoyed sewing and also liked to travel.

She was a member of the PNA and the Wheatland-Farrell United Methodist Church.

She married John E. Chestnut, Jr. on February 14, 1948. He died on February 18, 1988.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Summerville of Masury, Ohio; a granddaughter, Samantha Summerville of Denver, Colorado; a grandson, Jason Summerville and his wife, Michelle, of Masury, Ohio and her great-grandchildren, Kacy and Allison Summerville. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews who lovingly called her “Aunt Faye”.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hougelman and two brothers, Howard and Lewis Osborn.

Friends are invited to call Friday, January 26, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27 at the funeral home, with Aaron Lego, Lead Pastor of Grace Chapel officiating.

Internment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Sharon, Pennsylvania.

