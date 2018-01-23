AP source: Cavs’ meeting centered on overall frustration

Cleveland gave up 148 points in a loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

A person familiar with the situation says Cleveland Cavaliers players voiced their concerns and displeasure during a meeting before practice on Monday.

The Cavaliers have lost 10 of 14 and there was “frustration all around” during the meeting, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because of the sensitive nature of the discussion.

Cleveland gave up 148 points in an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, and the Cavs’ suspect defense has been a major issue for the team all season.

Following practice, center Kevin Love, who went home during Saturday’s game with an illness, said the team needs to stay connected during this rough patch and “hopefully I see us pushing through that here pretty soon.”

The team plays in San Antonio on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s