AP source: Cavs’ meeting centered on overall frustration

A person familiar with the situation says Cleveland Cavaliers players voiced their concerns and displeasure during a meeting before practice on Monday.

The Cavaliers have lost 10 of 14 and there was “frustration all around” during the meeting, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because of the sensitive nature of the discussion.

Cleveland gave up 148 points in an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday, and the Cavs’ suspect defense has been a major issue for the team all season.

Following practice, center Kevin Love, who went home during Saturday’s game with an illness, said the team needs to stay connected during this rough patch and “hopefully I see us pushing through that here pretty soon.”

The team plays in San Antonio on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

