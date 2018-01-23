Arrest made in Center St. Bridge crash that injured 3

Related Coverage Head-on crash closed Center Street bridge in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man they say caused a 3-car crash on the Center Street Bridge that injured three people, including the driver who has been charged.

According to police, 24-year-old William Kyzer ran a stop sign at Ivanhoe Ave. and Shady Run Rd. at about 6:30 p.m. Friday but did not stop when officers tried to pull him over. A short chase ensued, reaching speeds of almost 60 miles per hour.

The officer called the chase off and later saw Kyzer speed across the Center Street Bridge, the report stated. Officers said a man was standing outside of his car on the bridge and told them that Kyzer sideswiped him.

Farther across the bridge, Kyzer was involved in a 3-car crash. Police said Kyzer hit another vehicle head-on.

Casia Shabazz and Breyona Grier were injured in the crash. A third vehicle was also hit, but the driver was not injured, however, his vehicle sustained front-end damage.

Police found Kyzer lying outside of his car and bleeding heavily. He was immediately taken to the hospital with the other victims in the crash. All three were last listed in stable condition.

A search of Kyzer’s vehicle uncovered several bottles of open liquor, marijuana, grinder and scale, according to the police report.

Kyzer is charged with driving under the influence, drug possession, fleeing and eluding and reckless operation. He was also issued a traffic citation for running the stop sign.