Austintown murder case set for trial

Ricki Williams is charged in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16-year-old Gina Burger.

By Published:
Ricki Williams is charged in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16-year-old Gina Burger.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The process of picking a jury for the capital murder trial of Ricki Williams is set to begin later this week.

Williams is charged in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16-year-old Gina Burger.

Prosecutors say the teen’s body was tossed into a dumpster behind Compass West apartments in Austintown. She was recovered days later at a landfill near Grove City, Pa.

Efforts to reach a plea agreement have been on-going, but an initial pool of jurors is expected to begin orientation Thursday.

Williams has been locked up for the last three and a half years. Short of a last-minute plea deal, he will go on trial and could face the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Williams killed Burger after holding her and another woman hostage inside an apartment and forced the other woman to help him put the victim’s body in a portable crib and toss it into a garbage dumpster.

Two days later, remains were discovered at the landfill.

Williams was arrested and charged with murder, burglary, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse. Since then, he’s been indicted multiple times for throwing his own feces and bodily fluids at deputies in the Mahoning County Jail.

Williams has undergone a series of court-ordered mental evaluations.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s