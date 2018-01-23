Austintown murder case set for trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The process of picking a jury for the capital murder trial of Ricki Williams is set to begin later this week.

Williams is charged in the June 2014 stabbing death of 16-year-old Gina Burger.

Prosecutors say the teen’s body was tossed into a dumpster behind Compass West apartments in Austintown. She was recovered days later at a landfill near Grove City, Pa.

Efforts to reach a plea agreement have been on-going, but an initial pool of jurors is expected to begin orientation Thursday.

Williams has been locked up for the last three and a half years. Short of a last-minute plea deal, he will go on trial and could face the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Williams killed Burger after holding her and another woman hostage inside an apartment and forced the other woman to help him put the victim’s body in a portable crib and toss it into a garbage dumpster.

Two days later, remains were discovered at the landfill.

Williams was arrested and charged with murder, burglary, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse. Since then, he’s been indicted multiple times for throwing his own feces and bodily fluids at deputies in the Mahoning County Jail.

Williams has undergone a series of court-ordered mental evaluations.