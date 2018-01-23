Barbara L. Shutes Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Barbara L. Shutes of Sharpsville passed away at Noon on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in her home. She was 71.

Mrs. Shutes was born October 13, 1946 at Buhl Hospital, Sharon, a daughter of James R. and Betty Lou (DeVenney) Kahl.

She was a 1964 graduate of Hickory High School. She earned her Bachelor’s Eegree in Elementary Education at Mercyhurst College, Erie and her Master’s Degree in Education at Westminster College, New Wilmington.

Barbara briefly taught at Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School, Sharon and Phoebus Elementary School, Hampton, Virginia while her husband was stationed at Fortress Monroe, Hampton, Virginia. Upon returning to Mercer County, she taught for 39 years at St. Michael’s Elementary School, Greenville.

As an English teacher, she educated generations of St. Michael’s students in the arts of sentence diagramming, literature, vocabulary and proper grammar. Her students proudly participated in the Youngstown State University English Festival and the VFW Patriot’s Pen writing contest, among many others.

Barbara was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

She was actively involved with the Mercer County Ducks Unlimited’s Hens organization and the Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post #299, Sharon.

She enjoyed gardening, walking in Buhl Park, reading, going to dinner with friends, Notre Dame football – a passion gained from her father – and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.

Her husband, William V. Shutes, Jr., whom she married on June 28, 1969, passed away October 4, 1995.

Surviving is a son, William V. Shutes III, Cleveland, Ohio.

In addition to her husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and by her companion, Bruce W. Kidd.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Mercer County Ducks Unlimited www.ducks.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday (01/27/2018) in St. Bartholomew’s Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

