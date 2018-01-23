Boardman marching band surprises woman for her 100th birthday



BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 100th birthday party was held in Beaver Township on Tuesday afternoon. A marching band showed up with its trumpets, clarinets, cymbals, drums — even uniforms. Why? Because that’s what the birthday girl asked for.

From the front row with the American flag on her chair, Marge LoCicero celebrated her 100th birthday at Marion Living Center by watching the Boardman band. It was all a surprise.

“We got into what we call our parade block,” said Emily Caguiat, a freshman cymbal player. “We systematically lined up and marched into drum cadences.”

For the past year, Marge has been telling everyone she wanted a marching band for her 100th birthday.

Boardman Band Director Tom Ruggieri was contacted. He asked for volunteers and 50 said yes.

“I was very happy to play for her,” said Aeva Richard, a freshman who plays the piccolo. “Just knowing that she’s 100 years old and that this is something that’s very special to her.”

Camryn Norton, also a freshman piccolo player, loves marching band.

“I love everything about the band so it was a great opportunity to come and spend time with the band, and to help somebody’s day and make it better.”

Marge watched the show with her son and daughter by her side. She was very surprised when the band came in.

“It’s wonderful,” she said. “I love the marching band.”

“She would tell us that life is very simple, it’s just not easy,” said her son, Joe LoCicero.

Scattered around the room were birthday greetings and mementos of Marge’s past, including her roller skates and wedding picture.

“Before meditation was popular, she always meditated every morning with her Bible. Every morning,” said Mary Margaret Vantell, her daughter.

As the Boardman band broke into the Ohio State fight song, Marge talked about the secret to making it to 100.

“Follow the yellow brick road, whatever it is to you.”

At one point, a few of the students said they saw tears of joy coming from her eyes.

