Campbell Memorial names Butch Jennings head football coach

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Butch Jennings has been named the new head football coach at Campbell Memorial High School.

His hire was officially approved by the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.

Jennings brings a combined 12 years of coaching experience from various levels to the Red Devils program. He spent the 2016 season as head coach at Valley Christian.

He was previously named a two-time Virginia Independent High School State Coach of the Year during the 2012 and 2013 seasons after winning two back-to-back State Championships.



Coach Jennings is the older brother of Rashad Jennings, recently retired from the New York Giants. “I am elated to hear that my brother has been named the Campbell Memorial High School head football coach. Moreover, I am very excited for the Campbell community at large knowing that Butch’s vision will truly impact all those involved,” said Rashad Jennings.

“I wish to express my appreciation to the administration and Board Members for their vote of confidence, trusting me to lead the Campbell Memorial High School football program to the next level,” said Jennings.

“Coach Jennings brings with him a strong background of player development and engagement, with many of his former players transitioning to the collegiate level,” said Ron Aulet, Athletic Director.

“The team is always more important than the individual. Athletes not only learn to love the game, but they also learn the importance of hardwork, discipline, and resilience. Coach Jennings will be a great addition to our Campbell community,” said Matthew Bowen, Superintendent.

Jennings replaces Ed Rozum who stepped down from the position in December.