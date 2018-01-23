CBS News This Morning spotlights Karl Hoerig murder case

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the network morning news show will provide an update in the case that WKBN First News has been reporting.

By Published:
Claudia Hoerig
Credit: 48 Hours, CBS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – CBS News This Morning is highlighting the Karl Hoerig case once again.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the network morning news show will provide an update in the case that WKBN 27 First News has been reporting. 

Claudia Hoerig is accused of killing her husband, Air Force pilot Karl Hoerig, in 2007 appeared in a packed Trumbull County courtroom last Friday. Her bond was set at $10 million.

She escaped prosecution ten years ago when she fled to her native Brazil. Local police. prosecutors and lawmakers fought for years to get her extradited to the United States.

In November, CBS News aired a 48 Hours special detailing the case. 

Claudia Hoerig faces an aggravated murder with firearm specification charges. She was appointed a public defender, who entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hoerig in April 2007. Last Wednesday, she was flown back into the country.

