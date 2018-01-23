Champion residents on alert after reports of van driver luring kids

The driver pulled into the old Overholt's Pharmacy parking lot in Champion Heights and asked the boy to "get in"

Police investigating driver luring kids into van

CHAMPION HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live in Champion are on edge.

There have been reports of a suspicious driver trying to lure teens into his van. Both incidents happened within four days of each other.

“This used to be a nice, small town where anyone and everyone could walk where they pleased freely,” Catherine Williams said.

Police say a dark GMC work van was involved in the second incident, which happened when a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike.

The driver pulled into the old Overholt’s Pharmacy parking lot on Mahoning Avenue and asked the boy to “get in.” When he said no, the driver asked again. The boy refused and the driver took off.

The van has a white ladder rack on top, no side windows and a temporary tag.

Champion Police Chief Jeffery White said they’re working to identify the owner of the van.

In the meantime, the people of Champion remain concerned.

“Should we even go outside? Are we going to be safe to walk?” Williams questioned.

