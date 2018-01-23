Edward Arnold Jennings Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church for Mr. Edward Arnold Jennings, 71, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Mr. Jennings was born August 7, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of William and Mary Whitman Jennings.

He was a 1964 graduate of South High School.

He had been employed as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 2011.

Edward was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, watching boxing, playing Wii Bowling with his mother and enjoyed his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and being with his family.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his mother, Mary Jennings of Youngstown; wife, Nadine of Columbus; children, Sumiko (Jonathan) Higgins of Kansas City, Missouri and Nicole Jennings of Louisianna; four sisters, Rose Jennings of Cleveland, Mary Helen Cornwell of Columbus and Delores “Dee” Crawford and Rev. Sylvia Jennings both of Youngstown and an extended family of stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. He also leaves his dear friend and neighbor, Jim Stankich.

He was preceded in death by his father, William; three brothers, William, Lawrence and Fred Jennings and his aunt who helped raise him, Helen Byrd.

Friends may call Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

