Engineer working to prevent another sewage overflow in Poland

A blockage caused raw sewage and other debris to flow into Yellow Creek

By Published:
In Poland, sewage was pouring out of a manhole early Saturday afternoon behind the Village Pantry.
Photo courtesy of Poland Village Councilman Sam Moffie

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s Engineer said his staff is looking for a long-term solution to stop a sewage overflow problem from happening again.

About a week-and-a-half ago, a 36-inch sewer line behind the Poland Library became blocked. It led to raw sewage and other debris flooding the library’s parking lot before flowing into nearby Yellow Creek.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said tree roots got into the underground line. Eventually, rocks and other debris were able to block it.

Ginnetti said a contractor was able to find the obstruction and clear it out last week. A few sections of pipe were damaged as a result of the blockage.

Ginnetti said the problem was reported to the EPA for its review, and the mess is now cleared up.

He said his staff will take a closer look at the line to be sure its free of any other potential obstructions that could cause more back-ups in the future.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s