Falling into the 20’s by early morning

Temperatures will continue to slide into the lower 20’s through morning as the risk for a snow shower or flurry or a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle remains in the forecast. Any snow accumulation is expected to be light. Watch for black ice as temperatures drop back below freezing.

Mostly cloudy and colder Wednesday with a small chance for a snow shower or flurry. Better weather and warmer temperatures later this week with highs near 50 by Friday.

Mild start to the weekend with rain showers Saturday and then cooling Sunday with rain or snow showers.

