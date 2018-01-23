Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted in Mahoning Co. on weapons charges

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, wanted in Mahoning County on weapons charges.

David Johnson, 19, is charged with having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and falsification.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on November 13, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Johnson is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’10” tall and 140 pounds.

The U.S. Marshals said Johnson is a convicted felon with a violent criminal history. He should be considered dangerous.

Those with information are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.