Game of the Week interview: Kennedy Catholic’s Justin Magestro

Following a 50-46 win over West Middlesex, Kennedy Catholic Head Coach Justin Magestro joined Chad Krispinsky to offer his thoughts

By Published:
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) -The  Kennedy Catholic Girls rallied from a 17-point deficit to top West Middlesex 50-46 Monday night.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Kennedy Catholic Head Coach Justin Magestro joined Chad Krispinsky to offer his thoughts on the thrilling victory.

The Golden Eagles improve to 10-4 overall on the season, and 7-1 in District 10 Region 1. They are now in a tie for first place in the Region.

