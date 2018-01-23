Georgieanna Troutman Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Georgieanna Troutman, 63, of North Mercer Street, died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born September 2, 1954 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Robert and Gwendolyn (Hartford) Holland.

She was married to the late, William M. Troutman, Sr. who died September 5, 2017.

Mrs. Troutman was a nurse’s aid at Golden Hill Nursing Home for 44 years.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo, crocheting blankets and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Paul M. Troutman and wife, Kori of Phoenix, Arizona, Douglas R. Troutman of New Castle and William M. Troutman, Jr. and wife, Kay of New Castle; one brother, Wilbert Holland of Indiana, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Cindy Mazzarini of Pittsburgh and Teri Freshcorn and Agens Freshcorn, both of New Castle and eight grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Holland.

Memorial services will be held Friday, January 26, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Shenango Christian Church, 2400 Willowhurst Circle, New Castle.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.