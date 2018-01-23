Girard crime activity: Teen tells police man tried to abduct her

Wednesday, Jan. 10

3:43 p.m. – E. Main St. and N. St. Clair St., a 13-year-old girl said she and her 10-year-old brother were waiting for the school bus to drop off their younger sibling when they were approached by an unknown man who kept calling her name. She said they felt uncomfortable and ran away, so the man told them to “stop running,” saying, “I’m not playing. Stop running.” The girl said she believed the man was trying to abduct her. Police couldn’t find the man, who was described as a white male in his mid 30s, approximately 220 to 240 pounds, wearing a large brown coat.

Saturday, Jan. 13

5:00 a.m. – 100 block of Hancock St., Harvey Robison, Jr., arrested and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest. A woman said Robison slapped and punched her after accusing her of cheating on him. Police said Robison was uncooperative during his arrest and made a comment that he “slapped that b**ch.”

8:18 a.m. – 400 block of Illinois Ave., Roland McCloskey, arrested and charged with domestic violence, possession of drugs and drug abuse. A woman said her boyfriend, McCloskey, broke the door in the kitchen and was punching and choking her. Police said three children were there at the time and were yelling that McCloskey was hitting their mother. Officers said he was found with suspected marijuana and cocaine, to which he responded that it was “just a little coke” and “no big deal,” according to a police report. Police said McCloskey also told him that he was using cocaine due to a shoulder injury.

Sunday, Jan. 14

8:44 a.m. – 400 block of N. Ward Ave., a woman told police that someone spray painted the outside wall of her home. She suspected kids in the neighborhood and said it is an ongoing issue.

4:30 p.m. – 100 block of E. Main St., a woman said she spotted an unknown man standing on her back porch. She said he looked inside of the window and then walked away while talking on his cell phone. She described the person as a white man with an average build, approximately 5’9″ tall with brown hair and wearing plastic rim glasses and a brown coat.

Monday, Jan. 15

10:08 p.m. – Harvey Robison, Jr., charged with aggravated menacing. Police said while they were taking Robison to the Trumbull County Jail on domestic violence charges, he made comments about Officer Justin Leo, who was killed in the line of duty during a domestic incident. An officer, who interpreted the comments as a threat, said Robison also said he went easy on the woman he was accused of abusing, saying next time she was going to “inhale my fist,” according to a police report. Police said he also threatened to kill the woman.

5:24 p.m. – 500 block of N. State St., theft of a wallet and a handbag from a vehicle parked in the lot of Tropitan. The doors to the vehicle were unlocked due to a mechanical issue.

Friday, Jan. 19

11:19 a.m. – 400 block of Churchill Rd., a woman reported receiving two calls from an unknown number. When she called the number back, she said someone picked up but would not talk. Later that day, she received another call from the number and a text message reading “I am going to kidnap you!” followed by “My name is Killer Clown.” Shortly after, she received another text that said, “Wrong Number” and the messages stopped.

Saturday, Jan. 20

6:05 p.m. – 300 block of E. Wilson Ave., a woman reported hearing a loud noise outside of her house. She then discovered that her living room window was broken by a snowball.

Sunday, Jan. 21

7:00 p.m. – 100 block of Stambaugh St., a man told police he found an orange leaflet left on his door referencing a “person of interest” living at his residence. The leaflet listed a callback number, which routes to a “general investigations office” with no other identifying information. Believing it may be a scam, the man called police to find out more. The officer couldn’t determine where the paper had come from.

Monday, Jan. 22

3:48 p.m. – 200 block of E. Broadway Ave., a man reported hearing a loud noise outside of his home and looking outside to find a boy running away. He told police he tried to confront the boy, who said “what are you going to do about it?” before running away with three girls. The man said he then discovered his basement window was broken.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

