Glenna F. (Nolin) Christy Obituary

January 23, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published: Updated:
Glenna F. (Nolin) Christy, Brookfield, Ohio - obit

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Glenna F. (Nolin) Christy passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

She was born on April 30, 1928.

No services will be held.

Funeral arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.