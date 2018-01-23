Glenna F. (Nolin) Christy Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Glenna F. (Nolin) Christy passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
She was born on April 30, 1928.
No services will be held.
Funeral arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.
BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Glenna F. (Nolin) Christy passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
She was born on April 30, 1928.
No services will be held.
Funeral arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use