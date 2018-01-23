Gloria Jean Rick Obituary

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (Formerly Mineral Ridge, Ohio) – Gloria Jean Rick, 73, formerly of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and Orefield, Pennsylvania, died on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township.

Born in Indiana, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Pearl (Mitchell) Juart and the late Edward Juart.

Gloria was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School in Ohio and was a real estate agent in Southington, Ohio for many years, until she retired.

She was the wife of Bertram R. Rick. The couple celebrated 22 years of marriage on August 12.

Her family remembers her for living every day to the fullest and her love and devotion to her family.

Survivors include her husband; daughters, Michelle R. Chrnko and her husband, Gary, Andrea A. Rick-DiPaul and her husband, Eric, Amy S. DeSantis and her significant other, Russell Straub and Molly A Melott and her husband, Mike; son, Scott Scisinger and his wife, Olivia; sister, Karen Binion; brother, Randy Juart; grandchildren, Shannon and Tyler Chrnko, Isabella DiPaul, David, Nick, Haylee and Melissa Scisinger and Nicole and Jonathon DeSantis.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Juart.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Lane Funeral Home-Mineral Ridge Chapel.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 prior to the service.

Contributions may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.