JobsNOW: Oil and gas industry fuels need for more workers

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Legacy Measurement Solutions in Brookfield is holding a job fair Thursday.

Legacy puts together things like high-pass air compressors for a drilling rig, and business is booming.

General Manager Michael Koprivnak said it’s the field to be in right now.

“There is huge job growth expected over the next year, year and a half in the industry,” Koprivnak said.

Legacy is pretty booked for the next six months and is expecting the boom to continue. The company is ready to hire painters, a material handler, hydro technicians, plus 18 assemblers and 18 welders.

“What we are looking to do is bring on welders that can successfully perform root, hot pass and also we have some sub-arch opportunities for people,” Koprivnak said.

The big need is vessel welders, but also pipe welders. It’s a critical area of the shop because the parts are under such high pressure, making things like a gas processing unit. That type of equipment is used to provide natural gas, which could heat your home and may one day go to the cracker plant that’s coming.

Legacy is also ready to hire assemblers. Those workers take welded pieces fabricated in other places of the shop and put them together.

Manufacturing Supervisor Craig Molnar said people with basic skills could start out in that position.

“Somebody with basic knowledge of hand tools, maybe grinder, pipe wrenches, stuff like that. It’s more of an entry-level position,” Molnar said.

Koprivnak said the company is open to teaching anyone who has an aptitude in the field. He said prior work experience in reading blueprints is helpful, but people who have worked on cars or know a little bit about plumbing could be trained, too.

The work has to be precise to ensure no leaks and everything is assembled per the drawing from the customer, ensuring they get a quality product and feel safe working around it.

New workers immediately get three weeks of paid time off, and the work schedule is four 10-hour days. Legacy is a non-union facility.

“The oil and gas industry is really going to have a surge in 2018. We’ve already experienced that with orders, and now we are trying to staff accordingly,” Koprivnak said.

The job fair is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a copy of your resume and be ready for an on-site interview.