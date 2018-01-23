Lawmakers release proposal to make college more affordable in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Keystone Research Center and the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center released a plan Tuesday that would make college more affordable for Pennsylvanians.

The Pennsylvania Promise plan would cost about $1.1 billion per year.

It would cover four years of tuition and fees for any recent high school graduate — with a family income less than or equal to $110,000 per year — accepted into one of the 14 universities in the State System of Higher Education.

The Pennsylvania Promise would provide four years of grants — ranging from $2,000 to $11,000, depending on family income — for students accepted into a state-related university.

The plan would also cover two years of tuition and fees for any recent high school graduate enrolled full-time at one of the state’s 14 public community colleges.

Some adults without a college degree could qualify for grants as well.

“Like most public policy, the Pennsylvania Promise is about values,” said Stephen Herzenberg, Director of the Keystone Research Center. “Do you want to make college affordable and restore the American dream of upward mobility for the next generation of young Pennsylvanians?”

Supporters of the plan provided a number of ways it could be paid for, including increasing the Pennsylvania personal income tax rate by one percentage point or paying for it through a severance tax.

