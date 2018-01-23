Lisbon mom charged with OVI after crash in Youngstown, child injured

Officers discovered that a child was injured and had a wound just below his eye

By Published: Updated:
police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Lisbon is facing charges after police say she was drunk when she hit a utility in pole, injuring her child.

According to police, officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to the corner of Burbank and Wesley avenues where they found a car driven by 34-year-old Lachelle Cantrell had crashed into a utility pole.

Officers discovered that a child was injured and had a wound just below his eye. The child was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Officers said they immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Cantrell and that she was unable to stand or walk without assistance.

Cantrell was taken to the Youngstown Police Station where a breathalyzer registered a reading of .284, three times the legal limit.

The Mahoning County Jail rejected Cantrell on grounds of “gross intoxication – cannot stand or walk without assistance,” the report stated.

Cantrell was then taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, and it was there that she was issued a court summons for OVI, child endangering, and failure to control.

The child was released to Cantrell’s mother.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s