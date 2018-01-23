Lisbon mom charged with OVI after crash in Youngstown, child injured

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Lisbon is facing charges after police say she was drunk when she hit a utility in pole, injuring her child.

According to police, officers were called about 4:30 p.m. Monday to the corner of Burbank and Wesley avenues where they found a car driven by 34-year-old Lachelle Cantrell had crashed into a utility pole.

Officers discovered that a child was injured and had a wound just below his eye. The child was taken by ambulance from the scene.

Officers said they immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Cantrell and that she was unable to stand or walk without assistance.

Cantrell was taken to the Youngstown Police Station where a breathalyzer registered a reading of .284, three times the legal limit.

The Mahoning County Jail rejected Cantrell on grounds of “gross intoxication – cannot stand or walk without assistance,” the report stated.

Cantrell was then taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, and it was there that she was issued a court summons for OVI, child endangering, and failure to control.

The child was released to Cantrell’s mother.