Lois M. Smith Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Lola M. Smith, 84, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Liberty Heath Care Center.

Lola was born on November 5, 1933 in Cortland to Marvin and Alice (Strom) Barnard.

She graduated from Fowler High School in 1951 and attended Trumbull Business College.

Lola spent her career working for the Warren Area Chamber of Commerce where she was a secretary. She retired after 25 years in June of 1983.

In 1995 she moved to Florida, recently returning to the area to be closer to family.

She was a former member of the Bazetta Christian Church.

In 1953, Lola was united in marriage to her first husband, Paul M. Smith who preceded her in death in 1981. In 1983 she again found love and was united in marriage to Alfred N. Smith whom preceded her in death in 2004.

Lola is survived by her brother, Robert (Arlene) Barnard; her nieces, Gloria (Denny) Thompson, Debbie Barnard and Dianne (Dale) Grimm.

Besides her husbands, Lola was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Albert Schiefelbein and her niece, Lynn Beatty.

Funeral Services for Lola will be held on Friday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Following services, burial will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

