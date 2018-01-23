Manfred, Clark meet over pitch clocks, mound visit limits

NEW YORK (AP) – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ association head Tony Clark have talked again, five days after the union rejected Major League Baseball’s proposal to institute pitch clocks and limits on mound visits.

Management has the right to implement the rules changes it proposed last year. Under baseball’s labor contract, management can change on-field rules on its own with one season of advance notice.

MLB does not intend to make any decision before its next owners’ meetings, scheduled for next week in Beverly Hills, California. Spring training games start Feb. 23 and the season opens March 29.

Nine-inning games averaged a record 3 hours, 5 minutes during the 2017 regular season and 3:29 during the postseason, and the length of games has concerned club owners and executives in an age where they compete for consumers with more entertainment choices and shorter attention spans.