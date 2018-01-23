Newton Falls man announces bid for Congress

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man, with a mission he says is to topple the Trump administration, is running for Congress.

Werner Lange announced his candidacy Tuesday in Salem.

A Democrat and Bernie Sanders delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Lange will face incumbent Representative Bill Johnson.

Lange is a graduate of The Ohio State University and graduated from seminary school. He has served as a pastor in Tuscarawas County and was a professor at Muskingum College and Kent State University.

He also bills himself as a community organizer and served in the Peace Corps.

“I am here today to serve notice on ‘Misrepresentative’ Johnson that his days in office are numbered and those numbers are 12, 31, 18. That is the last day that he will be in office,” Lange said.

Lange is outspoken against fracking and supports free college tuition, a single-payer health system, paid paternity and maternity leave, as well as raising the minimum wage.