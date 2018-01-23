Newton Falls man announces bid for Congress

Werner Lange announced his candidacy Tuesday in Salem

By Published:
Werner Lange announced his candidacy Tuesday in Salem.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man, with a mission he says is to topple the Trump administration, is running for Congress.

Werner Lange announced his candidacy Tuesday in Salem.

A Democrat and Bernie Sanders delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Lange will face incumbent Representative Bill Johnson.

Lange is a graduate of The Ohio State University and graduated from seminary school. He has served as a pastor in Tuscarawas County and was a professor at Muskingum College and Kent State University.

He also bills himself as a community organizer and served in the Peace Corps.

“I am here today to serve notice on ‘Misrepresentative’ Johnson that his days in office are numbered and those numbers are 12, 31, 18. That is the last day that he will be in office,” Lange said.

Lange is outspoken against fracking and supports free college tuition, a single-payer health system, paid paternity and maternity leave, as well as raising the minimum wage.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s