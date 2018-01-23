NFL establishes owner-player committee on social justice

The league also said Tuesday it is beginning a “Let’s Listen Together” campaign that includes digital content and commercials

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has established a player-owner committee focusing on social and racial justice initiatives.

The league also said Tuesday it is beginning a “Let’s Listen Together” campaign that includes digital content and commercials highlighting player-led work on equality issues. That platform will include social media support and letters from players and owners.

Owners on the committee are Arizona’s Michael Bidwill, Atlanta’s Arthur Blank, Jacksonville’s Shahid Khan, Cleveland’s Jimmy Haslam and Miami’s Stephen Ross. Current players Josh McCown, Josh Norman, and Kelvin Beachum, Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams and former player Anquan Boldin are on the committee.

This season many players took knees during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice, drawing rebukes from President Donald Trump.

Boldin says the initiative should be “celebrated” because the NFL is the “first professional league or entity that has taken the concerns of its players and put resources behind it.”

