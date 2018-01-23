Player of the Game: Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro

Magestro finished with a team-high 14 points, four assists, and four crucial steals in the victory,

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro was named Player of the Game for her play in the Golden Eagle’s 50-46 win over arch-rival West Middlesex Monday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 22nd.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Magestro finished with a team-high 14 points on the night. She also tallied four assists, and four crucial steals in the victory, helping the Golden Eagles improve to 10-4 overall.

