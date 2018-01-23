Police: Stark County man admits to throwing wife in Tennessee River

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Tennessee are searching for the body of a Stark County woman after her husband admitted to police to throwing her off a bridge after she died.

The woman who’s missing is 70-year-old Roberta Snider.

According to WOIO Channel 19 in Cleveland, Hartville Police the woman’s husband, Philip Snider, 72, admitted to throwing her body over a bridge in west Tennessee earlier this month.

Authorities first found out Roberta was missing on Jan. 9 when her brother called police regarding her death and disappearance.

Snider originally said Roberta died in Memphis on a their trip to Graceland and he gave her body to EMS workers in a parking lot.

Investigators contacted all the Memphis-area public and private EMS companies, hospitals and medical examiners, and couldn’t find reports on Roberta.

Police also checked area hotels and learned Philip checked into a Graceland-area Days Inn Jan. 5.

When police confronted Philip about the investigation, he changed his story.

Philip said Roberta died of natural causes sometime during the trip and he “put her with nature” by throwing her off Interstate 40 into the Tennessee River.

Christopher said investigators have flown up and down an 8-mile section of the Tennessee River but, so far, they haven’t found anything.

Officials said Snider will likely be taken to Tennessee to search for Roberta’s body.