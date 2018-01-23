Police: Stark County man admits to throwing wife in Tennessee River

Hartville Police said Philip Snider, 72, admitted to throwing her body over a bridge in west Tennessee earlier this month

By Published:
Roberta Snider
Courtesy: WOIO

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Tennessee are searching for the body of a Stark County woman after her husband admitted to police to throwing her off a bridge after she died.

The woman who’s missing is 70-year-old Roberta Snider.

According to WOIO Channel 19 in Cleveland, Hartville Police the woman’s husband, Philip Snider, 72, admitted to throwing her body over a bridge in west Tennessee earlier this month.

Authorities first found out Roberta was missing on Jan. 9 when her brother called police regarding her death and disappearance.

Snider originally said Roberta died in Memphis on a their trip to Graceland and he gave her body to EMS workers in a parking lot.

Investigators contacted all the Memphis-area public and private EMS companies, hospitals and medical examiners, and couldn’t find reports on Roberta.

Police also checked area hotels and learned Philip checked into a Graceland-area Days Inn Jan. 5.

When police confronted Philip about the investigation, he changed his story.

Philip said Roberta died of natural causes sometime during the trip and he “put her with nature” by throwing her off Interstate 40 into the Tennessee River.

Christopher said investigators have flown up and down an 8-mile section of the Tennessee River but, so far, they haven’t found anything.

Officials said Snider will likely be taken to Tennessee to search for Roberta’s body.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s