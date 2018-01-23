Popular clothing brands, toys, retailers, going gender neutral

Abercrombie and Fitch’s line dubbed “everybody collection” features 25 styles, including sweatshirts and camo prints

Brands like Abercrombie and Fitch and Target are rethinking branding and how people shop.

(CNN) – Brands like Abercrombie and Fitch and Target are offering gender-neutral options for clothing.

Instead of seeing a shirt listed as being for a boy or girl, you’ll see it as a kid’s shirt or unisex.

The sizes are the same, regardless of gender, and is created for kids ages 5 to 14.

The move is part of a trend to offer more gender neutral items. H and M has a unisex denim collection for adults, and Target dropped references to boys and girls in toy, home and entertainment aisles.

You won’t see boys’ toys in many stores. Aisles are now labeled “figures or “dolls.”

You may notice more stores moving away from the gender labels. Retail experts say the trend benefits shoppers who can buy an item for a child without feeling restricted by labels.

