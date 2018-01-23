Rose A. (Ieropoli) Emmerling Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Rose A. (Ieropoli) Emmerling, age 65, died at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born November 28, 1952 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sue (DiSabatino) Ieropoli.

Rose was a licensed practical nurse and last worked at Essex of Salem.

She was Christian by faith.

Rose was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1971. She earned her nursing license from Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing.

Rose enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening and traveling.

Survivors include a son, Justin Floor of Cuyahoga Falls; two sisters, Mary Shoop of Salem and Rita (James) Stratton of Salem; a brother, Anthony Ieropoli of Salem and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents; two brothers, Michael Ieropoli and Gary Ieropoli preceded her in death.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

