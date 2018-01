YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – After trailing most of the night, the South Range boys rallied in the 4th quarter to top Valley Christian Tuesday night 53-51.

The Raiders led 10-9 after the first quarter but trailed going to half and after the 3rd quarter.

Jaxon Anderson led the way for South Range with 16 points while Mike Cunningham added 15.

With the win, South Range improves to 13-1 and are ranked 11th in the latest statewide Division III AP poll.

The loss drops upstart Valley Christian to 7-5.