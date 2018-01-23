Tracking rain changing to snow

Click on the video above for a quick weather update of when the rain changes to snow.

Temperatures will fall through the day with scattered rain showers mixing with snow showers into the afternoon. Little accumulation is expected. Temperatures will fall through the day with gusty wind expected. Scattered snow showers are possible into Tuesday night with light accumulation possible as well.

After cooling through the middle of the week, we will warm back up by Thursday and Friday with more sunshine.

