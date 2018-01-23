Wintry mix to some snow overnight

Temperatures will continue to slide into the lower 20’s overnight as the risk for a snow shower or flurry remains in the forecast.  Any snow accumulation is expected to be light.  Watch for black ice as temperatures drop back below freezing.

Mostly cloudy and colder Wednesday with a small chance for a snow shower or flurry.  Better weather and warmer temperatures later this week with highs near 50 by Friday.

Mild start to the weekend with rain showers Saturday and then cooling Sunday with rain or snow showers.

See the detailed 7-Day Forecast here

