Woman falls overboard from cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico

The ship was on the second day of a five-day cruise

By Published:
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A woman has fallen overboard from a cruise ship into the Gulf of Mexico while sailing from New Orleans.

Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gulliken told news outlets that a 44-year-old woman fell from the Carnival Triumph on Sunday night. The company says rescue efforts for the missing woman have been under way.

The ship was on the second day of a five-day cruise.

The name of the woman or destination of the cruise ship was not released.

