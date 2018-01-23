WWE star Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation

WWE said in its statement suspending Arndt that it has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault.

PHOENIX (AP) – WWE star Enzo Amore has been fired by the wrestling promotion after a woman alleged on Twitter that he raped her and police opened a sexual assault investigation.

The company said in a statement that Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was fired Tuesday after initially being suspended.

Police told Phoenix television station ABC-TV that Arndt is being investigated in an alleged assault at a downtown hotel in October. Police say the accusation was reported to authorities from a local hospital several days after the alleged assault, but did not release other details.

The woman who made the accusation shared a graphic account on Twitter, saying she was plied with drugs and left alone with the wrestler by his friends.

