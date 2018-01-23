Youngstown crime activity: Snowball fight leads to tussle with moms

Wednesday, Jan. 17

8:17 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue, Dennis Gardner, 37, was charged with drug abuse following a traffic stop. Officers said Gardner tried to hide a bag of marijuana in his underwear but then turned it over. Gardner was also found to have a suspended license, according to a police report.

Thursday, Jan. 18

9:20 a.m. – 2000 block of Vestal Rd., Christina Wilson, 38, was charged with obstructing justice. According to a police report, U.S. Marshals went to the house to pick up Ralph Smith, Jr. on a felony warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for fleeing and eluding. Police say Wilson would not answer the door, so officers pried open a screen and had the property manager open the door with a key. Officers say Christmas decorations were stacked up in front of the door, and Wilson yelled, “You can’t come in.” As officers were coming in, Wilson placed her hands on an officer’s chest and pushed him back, the report stated. Police say she also told them that Smith was not in the house but he was found hiding in a bedroom with a 4-year-old child.

2:44 p.m. – 2000 block of Hunter Ave., Jason Rotan, 40, was charged with breaking and entering. According to a police report, a man who owns a vacant house said he saw Rotan running from his property with black bags. The property owner discovered that the house had been broken into. Rotan was found further down the street on Hunter Avenue. Police say Rotan matched the description from the homeowner, who is also familiar with Rotan, and Rotan’s shoes matched footprints found in the snow around the vacant house.

6:19 p.m. – Market Street, Nicole Carbone, 30, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to police, Carbone was a passenger in the vehicle and tried to hide drugs in her shirt. When police asked her to turn it over, it was discovered to be crack cocaine, the report stated.

6:53 p.m. – LaBelle Avenue, Justin Winans, 35, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to police, they found heroin inside a pack of cigarettes from which Winans had retrieved his driver’s license. They also found a hypodermic needle in the car, the report stated.

Friday, Jan. 19

7:24 p.m. – Center St. Bridge, William Kyzer, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless operation, drug possession and failure to comply with a police order. According to a police report, Kyzer ran a stop sign at Ivanhoe Avenue and Shady Run Road. Police said Kyzer did not stop and a chase ensued, reaching speeds of almost 60 miles per hour. The officer stopped the case but soon spotted Kyzer speed across the Center Street Bridge, the report stated. The officer added that a man was standing outside of his car on the bridge and said the car that sped by sideswiped his vehicle. Further up the bridge, the officer came upon a three-car accident involving Kyzer. Two women in one of the vehicles were injured. Kyzer was found lying on the ground near his vehicle. All three victims were taken to the hospital. Police said a search of Kyzer’s vehicle uncovered marijuana, a grinder, scale and six open bottles of liquor. All victims were last listed in stable condition.

Saturday, Jan. 20

8:16 p.m. – 100 block of W. Hylda Ave., Antoinette Gray, 42, was charged with assault. Officers were on patrol when they saw people screaming and arguing with each other. When officers approached, they saw a woman try to walk back into her house, but Gray ran up and punched her in the face, according to a police report. The victim told police that her and Gray’s children were having a snowball fight when things “got out of hand” and it turned into a real fight. At one point, Gray’s window was broken by one of the children. The victim told police that she offered to pay for the window but that Gray became irate. Gray told police that she came home from Bingo and discovered her window broken and said the victim punched her first when she confronted her about it.

11:50 p.m. – Crandall Avenue, Altay Baker, 20, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Baker did not immediately stop when they activated their lights and siren but continued to drive at a slow speed for a few blocks before stopping. Police say Baker had suspected fentanyl clenched in his fist and a digital scale in his pocket.

Sunday, Jan. 21`

4:26 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Brian Collins, 29, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. Officers say Collins crossed the yellow line several times before they pulled him over. A search of Collins uncovered a bag of marijuana, two bags of Tramadol and a bag of cocaine in his buttocks area, according to a police report. People also seized three cell phones and $6,828, according to the report.

Monday, Jan. 22

2:10 p.m. – 300 block of W. Federal St., Sherriann Odem, 20, was charged with disorderly conduct. According to a police report, Odem was causing a ruckus at the WRTA bus station, yelling at people and cursing. Police say she was yelling at a packed lobby and got up on a chair screaming, “I’m about to kick some a**” and “you motherf****** better quit playing with me and give me back my phone or I’m kicking all your a****!” Police said Odem finally stopped yelling, but as she walked to get her belongings, she kicked a sign that said Wet Floor at several patrons, including children, and began yelling again, according to the report. It was at this time that Odem was arrested.

4:30 p.m. – Burbank Avenue, Lachelle Cantrell, 34, was charged with driving under the influence and endangering children. According to a police report, Cantrell hit a utility pole. Cantrell’s child was in the vehicle and suffered an injury under his left eye. Police said Cantrell smelled of alcohol, and she was unable to walk without assistance. The child was taken to hospital for treatment, and Cantrell was taken to the Youngstown Police Department where a breath test recorded .284, over three times the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

