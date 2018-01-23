Youngstown police looking for robbers who tied up, beat elderly man

The robbers broke into the man's home on Midlothian Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon

By Published:
Youngstown police are looking for two people that broke into an elderly man's house, tied him up and then beat him before making off with his belongings.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for two people that broke into an elderly man’s house, tied him up and then beat him before making off with his belongings.

Police were called to a home on Midlothian Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people wearing ski masks and waving guns broke in. Police say they got away with the man’s gun safe, all of his firearms and his pick-up truck.

The homeowner is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police did not provide a description of the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583).

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s