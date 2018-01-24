5-year-old W. Va. girl gets stuck by needle found in restroom

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (CNN) – Police in West Virginia say a 5-year-old girl pricked herself with a dirty needle she found inside a McDonald’s bathroom.

The girl picked up the uncapped syringe near the women’s restroom trash can. She was with her mom at the time.

Police said finding needles isn’t rare as the country continues to face an opioid epidemic.

Charleston officers even carry special containers to collect needles while on patrol but say it was shocking to see a child get caught up in the drug problems affecting the city.

“This is the first instance that I am aware of that we knew of a small child getting stuck in the city,” said Lt. Tony Hazlett. “With the amount of needles coming out into the city, we are fortunate this is our only incident.”

The girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police said there could be no way of knowing who left the needle behind.