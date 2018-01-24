Are you OK? Howland police will make sure

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Police Department is launching a new program to check on elderly residents.

The Are You OK? program allows for seniors to arrange to check in with police, have the department call them or have an officer come to their home on a designated day and time to make sure everything is alright.

“I think it’s important that we keep in touch with the elderly people in our community, especially this time of year being that it’s cold out and snowing. Oftentimes, we don’t go outside to check on our neighbors,” Chief Nick Roberts said.

To qualify for the program, you must:

  • Be at least 60 years old (may be waived under special circumstances)
  • Live within Howland Township
  • Live alone or with someone not able to provide caregiving services
  • Have a physical condition making you susceptible to injury or accident
  • Not have life-threatening illnesses or severe medical problems — the program is not designed to take the place of home health care

To enroll, all you have to do is fill out the enrollment form and waiver.

