Boardman boys goes blonde to keep swim streak alive

The boys opted for blonde hair dye, while the girls added streaks of red to help keep their winning streaks alive

Boardman Swim Team
David Giancola and Mason Rassega

Boardman, OH (WKBN) – A Sunday trip to Ralph and Friends Salon has left the Boardman swim team a little more united this week. The boys opted for blonde hair dye, while the girls added streaks of red to help keep their winning streaks alive.

BOYS TEAM BEFORE

Boardman Swim Team
Back Row: Kyle Kimerer, Callen Auluzia, Jordyn Stackpole,
Jacob Thomas, Mason Rassega, Will Linker, Simon Mascola, David Giancola, Noah Basista, Mathew Dunlany
Bottom Row: Brendan Beam,
Stephen Vasko, Teddy Anzevino, Egan Hare, Brendan Rutledge, Andy Beichner

BOYS TEAM AFTER

Boardman Swim Team
Back Row: Kyle Kimerer, Callen Auluzia, Jordyn Stackpole,
Jacob Thomas, Mason Rassega, Will Linker, Simon Mascola, David Giancola, Noah Basista, Mathew Dunlany
Bottom Row: Brendan Beam,
Stephen Vasko, Teddy Anzevino, Egan Hare, Brendan Rutledge, Andy Beichner

GIRLS TEAM

Boardman Swim Team
left to right: Maria Perera, Ella Hare, Megan Janak Sydney Hull Carly Amendola, Hailey Marcus, Mia Bruno, Sarah Murray

 

“While bright hair doesn’t make them swim faster, it is tradition, and they don’t want anything to break the streak they’re having,” said Coach Terry O’Halloran. “Boardman has a history of strong swim teams, and I would call this year’s teams among our strongest yet.”

The Boardman Boys and Girls Swim Teams won the Northeast Aquatic Conference in Wooster on January 6th, as well as the All-American Conference meet earlier this month. Both teams are now focussed on the State Sectional Meet next month.

.

