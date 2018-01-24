Boardman boys goes blonde to keep swim streak alive

Boardman, OH (WKBN) – A Sunday trip to Ralph and Friends Salon has left the Boardman swim team a little more united this week. The boys opted for blonde hair dye, while the girls added streaks of red to help keep their winning streaks alive.

“While bright hair doesn’t make them swim faster, it is tradition, and they don’t want anything to break the streak they’re having,” said Coach Terry O’Halloran. “Boardman has a history of strong swim teams, and I would call this year’s teams among our strongest yet.”

The Boardman Boys and Girls Swim Teams won the Northeast Aquatic Conference in Wooster on January 6th, as well as the All-American Conference meet earlier this month. Both teams are now focussed on the State Sectional Meet next month.