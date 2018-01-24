Boardman crime activity: Police say man broke into Dollar General, left blood behind

Thursday, Jan. 18

7:14 p.m. – Market St. and Midlothian Blvd., Michael Carosella, 33, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a breaking and entering charge. Police said on September 21, Carosella broke into the Dollar General on Midlothian Boulevard. Police said a glass cigarette case was broken and cigarette packs were on the ground. There were hand and shoe prints in the store, as well as dried blood on the inside of the case and along a shelf.

Friday, Jan. 19

9:17 p.m. – 3800 block of Tippecanoe Rd. in Austintown, Christopher Giles, 42, of Austintown, arrested on warrants for aggravated menacing and telephone harassment charges. Giles’ ex-girlfriend told police that he had been calling and texting her about 60 to 80 times a day, despite her requests that he stop contacting her. She said he also made threats to kill her and her family.

11:15 p.m. – 14000 block of South Ave. in Columbiana, Edward Cassinger, 42, of New Waterford, arrested on a warrant for a possession of drugs charge. Police said on July 21, Cassinger was found slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle, parked in the lot near JoAnn Fabric. Police said Cassinger had a smoking device and package of “Blueberry Mr. Kosh,” which was labeled that it was not to be smoked or consumed. Cassinger told police he was a truck driver just off of a ten-hour shift and he was taking a nap, waiting for the pet store to open.

Saturday, Jan. 20

3:33 p.m. – Hillman Way near Prestwick Dr., Venise Thomas, 43, of Youngstown, arrested charged with possession of marijuana and dangerous drugs during a traffic stop. Police said Thomas had a marijuana blunt and several pills in her purse that she didn’t have prescriptions for.

Sunday, Jan. 21

1:55 p.m. – location redacted from report, a man reported that his wife hit him with a plastic folding chair and tried to run him over with a vehicle after an argument over their relationship. Police said the woman left before they arrived and the man didn’t want to press charges.

4:16 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman-Poland Rd., Shamika Dubois, 33, and Andrea Brimmer, 35, both of Youngstown, charged with receiving stolen property. Dubois was also arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse. Officers said the women were found with stolen items from Sally’s Beauty Supply and Torrid. Police said the stolen merchandise totaled around $500. Dubois was also found with a Tramadol pill, according to police.

Monday, Jan. 22

1:58 p.m. – 8500 block of South Ave., Miranda Ohl, 25, of Struthers, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A man told police Ohl came to his workplace and began yelling at her boyfriend and causing “a scene.” At one point, the man reported that Ohl began swinging at him and chasing him around the parking lot. Police said during her arrest, Ohl struggled with and yelled at officers.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

2:05 a.m. – 4400 block of South Ave., Anthony Campbell, 24, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Campbell was accused of assaulting a woman who told him that she did not want to have sex with him, according to a police report. Campbell denied assaulting the woman, saying he stopped trying to have sex with her “almost immediately after” she denied his advances.

12:52 p.m. – 4000 block of South Ave., a man reported that his checkbook was taken from his home and several checks were forged to withdraw about $1,900 from his account. He suspected a person that was staying at his home and said they had a previous argument at Wetzel’s Pretzels.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: