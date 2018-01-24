Browns hire Todd Haley as offensive coordinator

The Browns made Haley's hiring official on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley works the sideline as his team plays in an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Todd Haley has been hired as Browns coach Hue Jackson’s offensive coordinator.

The 50-year-old Haley spent six seasons guiding Pittsburgh’s high-powered offense but was fired following the Steelers’ loss to Jacksonville in the playoffs. Jackson has handled play-calling duties while going 1-31 in his first two seasons with Cleveland.

Haley, who previously coached the Kansas City Chiefs, called his new job a “great opportunity” and said he’s excited by the challenge of trying to turn around the 0-16 Browns.

In Pittsburgh, Haley oversaw the Steelers’ talented offense featuring Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. He won’t have as much to work with in Cleveland, but the Browns are expected to take a quarterback with No. 1 overall draft pick.

