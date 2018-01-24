Champion grandpa who broke boy’s arm sentenced to jail

A Trumbull County jury found Michael Tenney guilty of the charges last Friday

Michael Tenney, charged with two counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grandfather from Champion was sentenced Wednesday for breaking his grandson’s arm in January of 2017.

Michael Tenney was given an eight-year sentence for felonious assault and child endangering. A Trumbull County jury found him guilty of the charges last Friday.

Tenney told doctors in the emergency room that the boy fell off a couch. Doctors who examined the child said the injury wasn’t consistent with a fall.

When deputies interviewed the child, he told them his grandfather yanked his arm twice.

Last year, the boy’s mother said her child always loved going to his grandfather’s house, but now he’s scared to go.

