Charges filed from Howland drug bust in November

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Lyndal Kimble, Jr. and Darren Pierce

Lyndal Kimble, Jr. and Darren Pierce
Lyndal Kimble, Jr. and Darren Pierce

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are now facing drug-related charges in connection with a November traffic stop in Howland.

Charges were just filed Wednesday morning after the police department received test results back from the laboratory.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of 22-year-old Lyndal Kimble, Jr. and 21-year-old Darren Pierce.

They are both facing drug possession charges, while Kimble has an additional charge of having a weapon under disability.

On November 20, police pulled over the vehicle that Kimble was driving on Hilda Drive.

Officers then reported finding about two pounds of marijuana, more than 55 grams of heroin, $1,300 in cash and a gun inside of the vehicle.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said he believes getting these drugs off of the streets prevented some overdoses from happening.

“It puts a dent in the heroin epidemic, which has been out of control lately,” he said.

At last check, both Kimble and Pierce have not been arrested on the charges yet.

