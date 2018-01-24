Elmer Ellsworth Harmon Obituary

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania – On Wednesday, January 24, 2018, Elmer Ellsworth Harmon, age 91, passed away after a shorty illness in Grove City Medical Center.

He was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on September 5, 1926 to Cloyd and Sue (Bowen) Harmon.

Elmer is survived by and sadly missed by his companion of seven years, Helen F. Sowers of Grove City; niece, Kay Murphy of Florida; nephews, Joe Romigh of Georgia, Jeff (Sandra) Cook and Michael Cook, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents Elmer was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Margie (Mechling) Harmon and siblings, Herbert Harmon and Harriet Harmon.

Elmer honorably served his country in both the United States Army and Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a flight engineer.

He retired from GATX as a crane operator.

Elmer thoroughly enjoyed life while fishing, woodworking, using his cabin cruiser or just playing the guitar. He particularly loved playing the guitar at the Penn-Ohio Amtrack Club and various other venues and dancing.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

