Grove City attempts to keep pace with Sharon in Region 5

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:30 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV &on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Grove City (12-2) at Sharon (14-2)

*Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 3, 2018 – Sharon, 48-46 (OT)

Jan. 27, 2017 – Grove City, 55-43

Jan. 4, 2017 – Grove City, 35-34

Jan. 26, 2016 – Grove City, 49-35

Dec. 22, 2015 – Sharon, 46-45

Last Meeting

Sharon handed Grove City their first loss of the season by virtue of a 48-46 overtime decision on January 3. Elite Williams scored 14 while sinking 3 three-point baskets as Ethan Porterfield added 12 for the Tigers. Grove City was paced by Logan Lutz’s 15 points (5-9 FT). In five of their last eight meetings, Sharon and Grove City have seen their matchups decided by 8-points or less.

Team Profiles

Grove City

Scoring Offense: 58.1

Scoring Defense: 46.4

…The Eagles began the season with a 7-0 mark. However, Grove City lost two back-to-back games to Sharon (48-46) and Hickory (57-48) to begin 2018. Since then, the Eagles have been flying high as they’ve won five in a row to catapult their record to 12-2. Grove City features five players who average 8-points or better in Logan Lutz (12.9 ppg), Isaac Thrasher (10.1 ppg), Marcos Cintron (9.3 ppg), Brayden Martin (8.9 ppg) and Martin Beatty (8.9 ppg). In their last outing on Tuesday, Grove City defeated Slippery Rock – 57-35 – after closing the game on a 41-24 run over the final three quarters. Beatty led the way with 14 points followed by A.J. Miller, who had 12.

Sharon

Scoring Offense: 62.7

Scoring Defense: 45.3

…Sharon has won 11 consecutive games (longest active streak in District 10) after suffering through back-to-back losses at the hands of Aliquippa (47-44) and Bethel Park (76-38) in the middle of last month. Throughout their past 11 games, the Tigers have allowed just two teams to score 50 points or more (Franklin, 54; George Junior Republic, 52) and the offense has scored 60 points or more in eight outings. Ethan Porterfield leads the team in scoring with a 17.9 average. Elite Williams has scored in double-figures 10 times which includes a 24-point performance in Sharon’s 73-29 win at Slippery Rock on January 9.

Region 5 Standings

(as of January 23)

Sharon – 8-0 (14-2)

Hickory – 7-1 (11-2)

Grove City – 6-2 (12-2)

Franklin – 5-3 (11-4)

Oil City – 2-6 (5-8)

George Junior Republic – 2-6 (4-10)

Farrell – 2-6 (3-11)

Slippery Rock – 0-8 (2-12)

Upcoming Schedule

Grove City

Jan. 27 – at Westinghouse (12-2)

Jan. 30 – Hickory (11-2)

Feb. 2 – Farrell (3-11)

Sharon

Jan. 30 – at Franklin (11-4)

Feb. 2 – Slippery Rock (2-12)

Feb. 6 – at Farrell (3-11)