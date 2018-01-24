Harris & McNally power Ursuline past East



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline rolled past East 75-28 Wednesday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

Dayshanette Harris led the Irish with 21 points, while Cara McNally added 20 points in the victory. Lindsay Bell also reached double-figures with 11 points.

Anyah Curd chipped in with 10 points. Destiny Goodnight added 9 for the Irish.

Kiy’Ara Collins led the Golden Bears with a team-high eight points.

With the setback, East drops to 2-13 overall on the campaign.

Ursuline improves to the .500 mark at 8-8 overall on the season.