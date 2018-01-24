Human chain saved man from Mahoning River Monday night

Related Coverage Two pull man from Mahoning River after hearing cries for help



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday evening, two men happened to be close enough to the Mahoning River to hear someone crying for help — and were able to pull him from the water.

Youngstown’s Tom Sciubba had to drop off a family friend, Craig Caldrone, at the downtown bus station for a trip to California.

They were blowing some time just before 6 p.m., checking out the B&O train station, when they heard yells coming from the Mahoning River. The men walked down an embankment to the river’s edge.

Arturo Damato was waist-deep in the water with his arm in a pipe to keep him from floating away.

Caldrone wanted to jump into the river to get him, but Sciubba said no, fearing a second person in the water would be a bad thing.

He had a better idea.

“With Craig being a little younger and a little more fit than I am, I decided to try and stay at the top of the hill and he went down to assist him. A human chain — him first, and me holding onto his arm and trying to pull the guy up,” Sciubba said.

He and Caldrone were able to pull Damato to safety, then called 911. Youngstown police, fire and an ambulance showed up.

It’s not known how Damato ended up in the river. Sciubba was told Damato was hypothermic but expected to be alright.

WKBN 27 First News talked with Tom Sciubba and retraced his steps. He shares more of what happened that night on First News at 10 and 11.

