James Giuseffi Joseph, Sr. Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – James “Giuseffi” Joseph, Sr. of Hermitage, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2018. He was 87.

Mr. Joseph was born March 18, 1930 in Farrell, a son of Joseph and Mary (Angelicchio) Joseph.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team.

Jim served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War.

He retired in 1992 from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he worked as a boilermaker for 25 years. During that time, Jim also worked as a self-employed concrete finisher completing many jobs throughout the Shenango Valley. He then worked alongside his son-in-law, Pete George, owner and operator of Youngstown Alloy and Chain, Mercer, for more than 20 years. Known by his family as “Mr. Fix-it”, Jim was an extremely hard working man who never hesitated at an opportunity to lend a hand to his family members or anyone in need.

He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where he served as an usher.

Jim was a longtime participant in the PNA bowling league at Thornton Hall and instrumental in forming the Sacred Heart Boys Basketball program, both Sharon.

He enjoyed being outdoors spending time in his garden and taking daily walks in Buhl Park. Jim loved keeping traditions alive, whether it be family gatherings and the preparation of large holiday meals or heading to McDonalds every morning to have coffee with his fellow retirees from Sharon Steel. He also enjoyed going out dancing, traveling and in 2010 fulfilled his lifelong dream of visiting Europe with his family.

Jim adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and actively attended their many sporting events and activities throughout the years.

His wife, the former Loretta Zavada, whom he married July 3, 1954, passed away June 30, 1986.

Surviving are two daughters, Toni (Pete) George, Mercer and Pam (Paul) Baxter, Hermitage; two sons, James (Mari) Joseph, Jr., Mercer and Richard (Lois) Joseph, Medina, Ohio; a sister, Jenny Joseph, Farrell and a brother, Joseph (Sandy) Joseph, Sharpsville; 11 grandchildren, April, Scott, Erin, Sarah and Andrew, Christina and Alexis, Tanya and Nicole and Brett and Jenn as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Conner, Dylan, J.J., Sophia, Giada, Mila, Kadie, Shelbie, Maylee, Nicholas and Callista. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nick George; three sisters, Rose Sage, Lucy Mariani and Virginia Harakal as well as two brothers, Anthony and Alfred Joseph.

The family would like to thank the “Golden Girls” who helped in providing exceptional care to Jim.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.