June P. Hart Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – June P. Hart, 94, passed away peacefully at 4:58 p.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Assumption Village Nursing Home, Poland following an extended illness.

June was born in Warren, Ohio on May 14, 1923 the only daughter of Clyde and Fay (Roush) Lawrence and lived in this area all her life.

June graduated from Niles McKinley High School and was an active member of the Niles First Baptist Church her entire life.

She was a teller for the former National City Bank Company, McKinley Heights office and was a clerk for the Meiding Drug Store in Girard.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie F. (Ron) Williams of Girard, with whom she lived; son, William F. (Sara) Hart, Jr. of Surprise, Arizona; granddaughter, Jocelyn (Sean) Daugherty; grandson, Jonathan (Amy) Hart of Columbus; three great-grandchildren and a brother, George (Mabel) Lawrence of Niles.

June was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Robert, Charles and Toby Lawrence.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. David Burman and Rev. G. Ben Reed will officiate.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made to the Niles First Baptist Church Building Fund.

Thank you for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Assumption Village.

