Kentucky woman accused of trying to cash stolen check in Neshannock

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A Kentucky woman accused of being involved in a gang is facing forgery and theft charges in Lawrence County.

Neshannock police say 21-year-old Savannah Criswell was acting suspiciously at First National Bank on Wilmington Road on November 21. Police received reports that she was possibly wearing a disguise in the drive-thru lane and was trying to cash a stolen check with a stolen identification and ATM card.

Before officers arrived, Criswell left, according to police.

After an investigation, Criswell was identified as the suspect and was arrested in Delaware County.

She’s charged with several counts of forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, identity theft and bad checks.

Police said she is known to be active in the Felony Lane Gang.